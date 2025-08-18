Can WVU Beat These 9 Power Four Programs Back Into the AP Top 25 This Season?
It's been nearly seven full years since the West Virginia Mountaineers were ranked inside the AP Top 25, which gives them the second-longest drought of any Power Four team in college football behind only Rutgers.
WVU was last ranked in January of 2019, which was the final poll from the 2018 campaign — the final year of Dana Holgorsen, Will Grier, and Co. They ended that year ranked 20th, and since then, they haven't really sniffed a spot in the top 25. They've received votes a couple of times during Neal Brown's disappointing six-year run, but were never snubbed or just on the outside waiting for someone to drop out.
Will the drought end in 2025? Among the ten longest Top 25 droughts in Power Four, do they have the best chance to end theirs first?
The other teams
Rutgers (201 polls): Their first three games are Ohio, Miami (OH), and Norfolk. That won't earn the respect of voters. They open up Big Ten play versus Iowa, Minnesota, and Washington, which isn't exactly easy. So no, Rutgers doesn't get there before WVU.
Stanford (98 polls): The Cardinal has a brutal month of September. At BYU, vs. Boston College, at Virginia, vs. San Jose State. No, it's not the most challenging stretch in the world, but for September, that's not easy.
Maryland (97 polls): The Terps have built a reputation for starting hot thanks to weak non-conference scheduling, and then fading as they enter Big Ten action. Voters have caught onto this, so they'll have to win at Wisconsin in Week 4 and at home versus Washington in Week 5 to even be considered.
Cal (95 polls): The Golden Bears play three of their first five games on the road, including a trip to Boston College, which is quite the hike from Berkeley. A lot will have to go right to see a number next to their name.
Virginia (85 polls): I'm not sure the Cavaliers have the ability to go unbeaten through September, but if they do, they have a strong case to be ranked. They would have wins over Coastal Carolina, NC State, William & Mary, Stanford, and Florida State.
Northwestern (66 polls): Not happening. Not before West Virginia, at least. They have Oregon Week 3.
Virginia Tech (63 polls): Also not happening. The Hokies get South Carolina in Week 1 and then Vandy the following week. Could very likely be 0-2 to begin the year.
Purdue (58 polls): It's going to be a long year for the Boilermakers, never mind having to face USC, Notre Dame, and Illinois early.
Auburn (55 polls): The Tigers have the best chance to get ranked before WVU, in my opinion. If they beat Baylor in Week 1 and then go on to beat Oklahoma (on the road) in Week 4, they'll see a number next to their name.
What about West Virginia?
There's a lot of national attention surrounding Rich Rod's return to WVU, which is why I believe they could get ranked after a 3-0 or 4-0 start, although the strength of schedule may not be there. Hypothetically speaking, blowing out Pitt (potentially after hosting College GameDay) and winning at Kansas will have everyone buying into the WVU hype. A 4-0 start should get the job done, but 5-0 certainly does it.
Now, if my prediction plays out where the Mountaineers lose to Kansas in Week 4 and Utah in Week 5, getting ranked may be delayed by a year unless they get some love after a 3-0 start.
