Projecting Roles for Each Linebacker and Bandit on WVU's 2025 Roster
Now that fall camp has concluded, we resume our WVU football position previews with the linebackers. Because the bandits are their own thing, but act in some ways as a backer, we're including that group in this preview.
The top guys
Linebacker
Chase Wilson - The Colorado State transfer plays the game with intensity and max effort on every snap. When you think of a Rich Rodriguez player, this is what it looks like. Tough, physical, and plays with immense passion. Over the last two seasons, he combined for 205 tackles.
Reid Carrico - One of the few returning starters from last year's team is in line to have a big year in Zac Alley's defense. If the defensive front can do its job and funnel the run game inside, Carrico could rack up over 100 tackles. One of the smartest dudes on that side of the ball.
Bandit
Braden Siders - This is a new position for the Wyoming transfer, but the goal remains the same — get pressure on the quarterback. In 32 career games, he's tallied 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.
Next in line
Linebacker
Ben Cutter - Cutter has posted 95 tackles over the first two years of his career and could be a candidate for a breakout season, if given the opportunity. Increased endurance and athleticism should help get him there, which can be attributed to practicing against a high-tempo offense.
Ben Bogle - Bogle was an FCS All-American last season at Southern Illinois, producing 87 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. He's the wild card of the group, in my opinion. If the transition is smooth for him and he can be reliable for 20-25 snaps, the floor of this group rises significantly.
Ashton Woods - The North Carolina transfer has a bright future in Morgantown. Will he make much hay in 2025? That's the big question mark. Special teams seems like his best path to the field, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he plays his way onto the field.
John Lewis - After spending the last four years at Mississippi State, Lewis transferred initially to UNLV before eventually landing in Morgantown. His experience should help him see the field, rotating in at both linebacker spots.
Bandit
Curtis Jones Jr. - The Huntington, WV product makes the move to Bandit, which fits him perfectly. His athleticism and speed off the edge should present some problems for opposing tackles, especially down the road when he's more of a polished product.
MarShon Oxley - Twitchy, high motor guy here who comes from humble beginnings, having spent some time at the junior college level. Should factor into the rotation right out of the gate, splitting time with Jones behind Siders.
Fighting for a spot
Linebacker
Caden Biser - Although he's played some games at linebacker for WVU, the portal additions have kicked Biser down the depth chart a bit; at least that's my assumption. It's never a bad thing when you have an older guy in this spot — he's hungry to work his way back up and has some experience to lean on if his number is called.
Caleb Nuhi-Yandall - The Cerritos College transfer recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble in 2023. Last season, he pretty much doubled his production across the board, posting 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception.
Mike Hastie & Cam Torbor - I'm grouping these two true freshmen together, mainly because their roles will likely be the same — special teams contributors with a chance to crack the defensive depth chart later in the year. For what it's worth, I think they have something in Hastie.
Bandit
Keenan Eck - Last year at Citrus College, Eck totaled 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. I'm guessing he's the fourth option in the room, but there's no way of telling. Not counting him out of the mix whatsoever.
Oluwaseyi Omotosho - Omotosho began his career at Wyoming, where he spent three seasons, but only saw serious playing time in his final year there in 2022. Over his two seasons with Oregon State, he's combined for 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Projected Linebacker Depth Chart
Bandit
WILL
MIKE
Braden Siders
Chase Wilson
Reid Carrico
Curtis Jones Jr.
Ben Bogle
Ben Cutter
MarShon Oxley
Ashton Woods
John Lewis
Keenan Eck
Caden Biser
Mike Hastie
Cam Torbor
