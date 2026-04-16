There's One WVU Defensive Lineman You Shouldn't Sleep On

There are a ton of question marks when it comes to the West Virginia defense with how much overhaul there's been, but there are some bright spots, including one returner who has flown a bit under the radar to this point.

This morning, during our weekly episode of the In the Gun podcast, Jed Drenning dropped some intel on a defensive lineman who is doing some good things in spring ball and could play a big part in Zac Alley's defense this fall.

“My don’t sleep on guy on the interior, and I think he’s had a tremendous spring…he came in as a strong guy that’s now gotten football strong with Mike Joseph, and you can see the difference, and that’s Nate Gabriel. Nate Gabriel is knocking people around. You know, Nate was part of that Fifth Quarter process where we interviewed those kids a couple months ago at the stadium each year. And we asked him, you had an opportunity to leave, and as a matter of fact, it was probably almost even expected of you when your coach is gone, and you got a new staff coming in. Why didn’t you? Guys, he talked about loyalty. It really didn’t even cross his mind. And I thought, these days especially, that’s kind of a cool thing to hear.”

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

What most people probably don't realize, because he is entering his third season, is that Gabriel is still only 19 years old. He came to WVU at the age of 17 and saw some playing time as a true freshman before taking on a larger role a year ago.

“Playing as a true freshman, I feel my weakest points was learning the playbook. I was a freshman at the time, I didn’t know better, but now I’m definitely getting to learn the playbook better. Just being in college more, I’m getting used to college playbooks," Gabriel said last week. "But being a freshman playing, I really felt that pressure. I had my welcome to college moments, but everybody has that. Most guys were six-year guys, and I’m just coming out of high school, and I’m having to play against these men, but I was like I got to hold my own some way, somehow, so that’s what I did.”

As Jed mentioned, Gabriel was already a big kid when he first landed in Morgantown, but he's changed his body dramatically since then, which has allowed him to take some big leaps.