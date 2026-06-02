WVU Adds First Commitment of 2028 Recruiting Class in Maryland Linebacker

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the board for the 2028 recruiting class as they have picked up a commitment from linebacker Brandon Wills-Dickson (6'0", 225 lbs) out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Wills-Dickson was on campus this past weekend for a visit, and he picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Liberty, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, South Florida, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and several others.

We are still a long way away from his signing day, but this is a massive pickup for the West Virginia coaching staff. Over the next two years, more Power Four programs are going to try to get their foot in the door with him and make a push, but the early belief from the Mountaineers' staff could play a huge role in him ultimately signing with WVU.

The scouting report on Brandon Wills-Dickson

Tough, physical, hard-nosed kid who likes to be a force in stopping the run game. Built like a mini truck already...just wait until he gets onto campus and in the weight room with Mike Joseph. Because of his physique, strength, and nose for the football, he checks a lot of the boxes needed to be able to see the field right away, even if in a limited fashion.

Wills-Dickson plays the game with force while doing so under control and with discipline. He's not going to lead with his head to make a big hit or go high, but he can certainly make a running back or receiver feel his presence.

Could probably play both linebacker spots in Zac Alley's scheme, but projects to be an inside backer who can hold up in pass coverage. The measurables may not be exactly what you would like for an inside guy, but just think of a faster, more athletic Ben Cutter. He, too, came to West Virginia in tremendous physical shape, and it allowed him to see the field as a true freshman.

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