These Under-the-Radar Mountaineers Could Be Fall Camp Risers

There is a boatload of new faces on the West Virginia football roster for Mountaineer fans to learn, but there are a handful of returners who are worth keeping an eye on after a silent first year in the program.

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar

West Virginia University receiver Armoni Weaver | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

He played in just three games as a true freshman and did not record any stats. With all of the talent West Virginia brought in at wide receiver, he is one of the youngsters who is getting overlooked, and he shouldn't. He put together a nice spring and has worked his way into the conversation at the slot receiver spot. Troy transfer DJ Epps is who I have projected to start there, and JUCO transfer Kedrick Triplett is another intriguing option, but the coaching staff seems to be pleased with where Bomar-Weaver is in his development and could end up being the No. 2 guy there by the time the season rolls around.

DL Wilnerson Telemaque

WVU Athletics Communications

I don't know if it will happen this year or next, but at some point, I expect Telemaque to make a move and be a part of the Mountaineers' defensive line rotation. He showed some serious pass rush ability in high school and just needed to pack on some weight, and he has done so, up about 15-17 pounds from where he was when he first set foot on campus. Currently, I have Telemaque as the No. 3 option at defensive end behind Zeke Durham-Campbell and Darius Wiley. If he wins battles up front more consistently in fall camp, he could be in the back end of the d-line rotation. Perhaps a push around the midway point of league play is a realistic goal.

LB Cam Torbor

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Similar to Telemaque, Torbor has the potential to be a quality player for this defense; it just might take a little time. He has the best size (6'3", 239 lbs) of all the MIKE backers on the roster and can really run. As far as the depth chart is concerned, I have him fourth at the moment, sitting just behind UNLV transfer Isaiah Patterson. I don't see much of a gap between the two and believe he could leapfrog him before September 5th's season opener. Ben Cutter and Tyler Stolsky are the top two options and will be relied on heavily for their experience, but that size/speed combination Torbor has is certainly something unique.