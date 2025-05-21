Three of West Virginia's 2025 Opponents Featured in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Year one (for the second time around) for Rich Rodriguez is not going to be easy. Not only is he leading essentially a brand-new roster, but the back half of the schedule is rather challenging.
ESPN recently put out its way-too-early top 25 rankings for the upcoming season, and three of West Virginia's opponents were featured. I know what you're thinking...it is too early to talk rankings, but these three are a pretty safe bet considering where their respective rosters are at.
No. 10 BYU
BYU shocked a lot of folks last season, including myself. I wasn't too confident in Jake Retzlaff at quarterback, but for the most part, he played well enough to give his team a chance to win on a weekly basis. Several key pieces of that 11-win team are back and should be among the favorites to reach Dallas for the Big 12 championship.
Key returners: QB Jake Retzlaff, RB LJ Martin, WR Chase Roberts, WR/KR Keelan Marion, LB Isaiah Glasker, LB Jack Kelly, CB Evan Johnson, S Tanner Wall.
Date of matchup: Friday, October 3rd (away).
No. 12 Arizona State
Talk about shocking people...well, here you go. Arizona State was picked to finish dead last in the preseason Big 12 poll and went on to win the league and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. They do lose the heart and soul of their offense in running back Cam Skattebo, but they return one of the top QB-WR connections in the country with Sam Leavitt and Jordan Tyson.
Key returners: QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, DE Clayton Smith, LB Keyshaun Elliott, LB Jordan Crook, CB Keith Abney II, CB Javan Robinson, S Myles Rowser, S Xavion Alford.
Date of matchup: Saturday, November 13th (away).
No. 16 Texas Tech
The Red Raiders took a sizable step last season, going 6-3 in the league. This is the year they've been building for, and they proved that to be true by going all-in on the transfer portal, landing one of the best classes in the country. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, this one will be in Morgantown and at the end of the season. By then, WVU should have a much better feel for who they are. The problem? So will Texas Tech.
Key returners: QB Behren Morton, WR Coy Eakin, WR Caleb Douglas, G Davion Carter, LB Ben Roberts, LB Jacob Rodriguez, CB Maurion Horn, S Chapman Lewis.
Date of matchup: Saturday, November 29th (home).
