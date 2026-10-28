Tiering Every WVU Defensive Player Who Could Return in 2027

Alright, so I wasn't planning on doing a defensive version of yesterday's story predicting West Virginia's transfer portal needs, but I had some folks who still want my opinion on the current players on that side of the ball and who could be a part of that unit in 2027.

So let's go through each position and put these guys into tiers. I am only listing players who have eligibility remaining beyond 2026, of course.

Defensive Line

Must retain: Corey McIntyre Jr., Darius Wiley

Quality contributors: Nate Gabriel

Need to see more: K.J. Henson, Will LeBlanc, Emerson Joy, Taylor Brown

Developmental: Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Wilnerson Telemaque, Carter Kessler

Depth pieces: Jaylen Thomas, Brandon Caesar, Gabe Ryan

Wiley would have been a massive part of this defense had he not gotten hurt in the season opener. Whenever he returns, I expect him to play a significant role. Corey McIntyre Jr. has played some pretty good football this year, and while he's not a star player, you want to have some continuity, especially with solid and experienced players, which is why I placed him up top. K.J. Henson and Will LeBlanc will have several opportunities to improve their stock in the final month of the season.

EDGE Rusher

Must retain: Harper Holloman

Quality contributors: David Afogho

Need to see more: Jeremiah Johnson

Developmental: Tobi Haastrup, Noah Tishendorf

Depth pieces: N/A

Holloman has been as good as advertised. If he had a little more help from the guys with their hands in the dirt, he'd be even more effective. Even before he came up with the game-winning strip sack against TCU, I liked what I had seen from Bowling Green transfer David Afogho. He has shown up in some key moments throughout the season; it's just been a lack of consistency. I do think he will be a solid rotational player for the next year plus.

Linebacker

Must retain: Isaiah Patterson, Cam Torbor

Quality contributors: Ben Cutter, Jason Hall Jr.

Need to see more: LB Ashton Woods, Miles Khatri

Developmental: Antoine Sharp Jr., Cameron Dwyer

Depth pieces: Destin Achi

This is maybe the deepest position group, yet one that doesn't have a ton of star power or sure things. Isaiah Patterson has been the most productive, so he's a no-brainer to bring back. Cam Torbor is more of a bet on the future. He's shown flashes of good things, but he looks like a player who's still figuring it out, mainly because he is, having picked up football late in his high school career.

Cutter and Hall may never be high-level players, but I see them as guys you want on your football team. They play the game the right way, and you know what you're getting from them. Miles Khatri just moved from nickel/sam to linebacker last week and certainly made an impact. I think he could play his way into that second tier before season's end. The one guy who you may not see this year who could make a big leap by next fall is Cameron Dwyer.

Nickel/Sam

Must retain: Geimere Latimer

Quality contributors: N/A

Need to see more: Maliek Hawkins

Developmental: Emory Snyder, Jayden Ballard

Depth pieces: N/A

Latimer is a baller. He's the closest thing that West Virginia has to an all-league player on that side of the ball and will be a key piece in the secondary in 2027. Maliek Hawkins is the one to watch here. He got a few snaps in the win over TCU, so I think we may see more of him down the stretch. Just like his brother, Mike, he has great speed, and Zac Alley can weaponize that in the blitz game.

Cornerback

Must retain: Nick Taylor

Quality contributors: N/A

Need to see more: Jaire Rawlison, Keyshawn Robinson

Developmental: ChaMarryus Bomar, Vincent Smith, Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill

Depth pieces: Da'Mun Allen, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Jayden Bell

Nick Taylor is exactly what they want in a corner. Physical, hard-hitting, passionate dude; he plays every snap as if it's his last. They need more of that. Outside of Vincent Smith, who is a talented freshman who hasn't seen the field, yet the staff is high on, I'm not sure there are many answers here moving into next season. You can expect WVU to comb through the portal pretty good here.

Safety

Must retain: Matt Sieg

Quality contributors: Andrew Powdrell

Need to see more: Jacob Bradford, Kameron Reddic, Da'Mare Williams

Developmental: Rickey Giles

Depth pieces: Shane Cornali, Tim Roberson, Silas Steffan, Alex Adebayo

Sieg has had his fair share of struggles, but I'm not bailing on him. He's in a tough spot, having to play a bunch of snaps on a bad defense with no veteran on the roster who is playing well that he can learn from. I am a firm believer that he is going to be an all-league performer at some point in his career and will be a building block for this defense over the next few years. The two guys I'll have my eyes on over the final four games of this season are Jacob Bradford, who got his first extended look last week, and Kameron Reddic, who is starting to play more as well.

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