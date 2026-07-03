The Trap Game on WVU's Schedule No One is Talking About

The start of the 2026 season, on paper, appears pretty favorable for West Virginia.

They will open up with home games against Coastal Carolina and UT Martin, which will mark the first time they've begun a season with two home games AND did not face a Power Four opponent since 2015, when they played Georgia Southern and Liberty. It's also just the fifth time it's happened this century, with the other occurrences coming in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

They also don't play their first true road game until October 3rd, which is the latest into the season they've had since 2012 when Geno Smith and Co. won that fun back-and-forth shootout over Texas.

In those four years we listed above, the Mountaineers won their true first road game in three of them. However, three of those teams had Pat White and Geno Smith on them, so it's kind of hard to put much stock into feeling optimistic about this year's first road trip to Ames.

If you ask me, it's the biggest "trap game" on West Virginia's schedule, if a team that is coming off a 4-8 season is even allowed to have a game labeled as such.

Iowa State won't be a walk in the park for the Mountaineers

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are a few ways you can define a trap game. A team is looking ahead to a certain matchup, they're coming off a tough, physical game and have a bye on deck, or a weaker team is sandwiched by two tough teams/matchups.

This one for WVU is the last scenario.

I think most would agree that Iowa State is among the weaker teams in the Big 12 entering the 2026 season, considering they lost head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State and lost a slew of players to the transfer portal, including veteran starting quarterback Rocco Becht.

It's not going to be a smooth ride for them in year one under Jimmy Rogers, who I believe will keep Iowa State relevant; he just needs some time. It's human nature to look down on a team, who is widely considered one of the weakest in the league, but the Mountaineers can't afford to fall into that trap.

Regardless of the product on the field, Jack Trice Stadium is a tough place to play, and for many, it's a house of horrors. It's a place where dreams go to die, or momentum is curbed. Remember 2018 when WVU was ranked sixth in the country? Yeah, WVU still hasn't recovered from that loss, as that was the last time they were ranked inside the top 10.

The week before they head to Ames, the Mountaineers will open Big 12 play at home against Oklahoma State. The week after Iowa State? They will be back home for two weeks to host Arizona and Cincinnati, another chance to stack wins with the home crowd behind you.

If there is one spot on the schedule where WVU could get caught overlooking someone, it's this Week 5 matchup at Iowa State.