Trotter Named a Semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Wednesday morning, West Virginia University redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter was one of 14 semifinalists named to the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The honor is presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.
Trotter leads the team with 58 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss, .5 sack, an interception and two pass breakups.
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists
WR Ryan Williams – Alabama
OL Jordan Seaton – Colorado
S KJ Bolden – Georgia
RB Isaac Brown – Louisville
S Koi Perich – Minnesota
S Kerry Brown – Minnesota
QB Dylan Raiola – Nebraska
WR Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State
OL Anthony Donkoh – Penn State
QB Eli Holstein – Pitt
Edge Dylan Stewart – South Carolina
QB Nico Iamaleava – Tennessee
Edge Colin Simmons – Texas
LB Josiah Trotter – West Virginia
Finalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award will be Dec. 4, 2024, and the winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 26, 2024. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Maxwell Football Club
The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners.
Shaun Alexander Freshman of The Year Award
The Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award is an honor given each year to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The winning formula evaluates players based on Talent, Character, Ambassador and Legend.