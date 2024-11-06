Trotter Named a Semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Mountaineers Now

West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter selected as a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist

West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter signals against Penn State.
West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter signals against Penn State. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Wednesday morning, West Virginia University redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter was one of 14 semifinalists named to the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The honor is presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.

Trotter leads the team with 58 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss, .5 sack, an interception and two pass breakups.

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists

WR Ryan Williams – Alabama

OL Jordan Seaton – Colorado

S KJ Bolden – Georgia

RB Isaac Brown – Louisville

S Koi Perich – Minnesota

S Kerry Brown – Minnesota

QB Dylan Raiola – Nebraska

WR Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State

OL Anthony Donkoh – Penn State

QB Eli Holstein – Pitt

Edge Dylan Stewart – South Carolina

QB Nico Iamaleava – Tennessee

Edge Colin Simmons – Texas

LB Josiah Trotter – West Virginia

Finalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award will be Dec. 4, 2024, and the winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 26, 2024. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Maxwell Football Club

The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners.

Shaun Alexander Freshman of The Year Award

The Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award is an honor given each year to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The winning formula evaluates players based on Talent, Character, Ambassador and Legend.

