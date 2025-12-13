The Four WVU True Freshmen Who Saw the Most Playing Time in 2025

In this day and age, playing true freshmen is not as big a deal as it once was. West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez made it clear at the start of the season that if a true freshman could help them win, they would play.

The 2025 signing class was rather thin, especially once a good chunk of them requested release out of their NLI or entered the transfer portal after spring ball. A handful of them did play, but only one saw significant action.

QB Scotty Fox Jr. (414)

By the midway point of the season, Rich Rodriguez made the decision to turn to Fox as the team's starting quarterback, and because he played so well after receiving that opportunity, he remained QB1 for the rest of the season.

Sure, there were some moments he would love to have back, but what quarterback doesn't? And what true freshman doesn't? He showed more than just a few flashes of ability. He proved he can be a quality quarterback in this league, especially by throwing for over 300 yards on TCU and then following that up with a ranked win on the road over Houston.

WVU will undoubtedly bring in competition via the transfer portal, but of those remaining in the room, he'll be the main one competing for the starting job in 2026. We can pick apart his performance against Texas Tech, but most quarterbacks his age with that supporting cast would struggle against one of the best defenses in the country.

N/S Chris Fileppo (104)

Fileppo appeared in all 12 games this season for the Mountaineers and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. 42 of his snaps came against Texas Tech, but he also saw 10+ snaps against Robert Morris, Kansas, and UCF. According to PFF, he finished the year with an overall grade of 48.5.

WR Armoni Weaver (23)

Weaver had one touch that went as a carry, taking it 29 yards in the loss to Texas Tech. The coaching staff has seemed optimistic about his ability to help the Mountaineers at the slot position in the future.

CB ChaMarryus Bomar (10)

Bomar is the brother of the aforementioned wide receiver Armoni Weaver. He saw seven of his ten snaps in the regular season finale blowout loss to Texas Tech. He assisted on one tackle, but did not record any other stats.

