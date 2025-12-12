West Virginia Cornerback Seeking an Extra Year of Eligibility

West Virginia University cornerback Jordan Scruggs is seeking an additional year of eligibility, posting on social media, “I pray NCAA does the right thing.”

The redshirt senior played one season at Hutchinson Community College in 2023 and is pursuing a similar path to former teammates Jimmori Robinson, Jeffrey Weimer, Tye Edwards and Justin Harrington. Each of those players spent at least one full season at the junior-college level before transferring to NCAA programs and ultimately received an extra year of eligibility after West Virginia District Court Judge John Preston Bailey issued a 67-page opinion granting them another season.

The NCAA has pushed back in each of those cases, and if Scruggs continues his pursuit, he will likely need to take legal action against the organization as well.

Scruggs recorded 32 tackles last season, including 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups in 12 apperances.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez signed four cornerbacks in the 2026 class during the early signing period, including junior-college standouts Da’Mun Allen and Rayshawn Reynolds. Rodriguez noted during his signing-day press conference that he and his staff are evaluating every position and will turn to the transfer portal to address needs across the roster.

West Virginia updated cornerback room

Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar (Fr), Dawayne Galloway Jr. (Fr), Jayden Bell (r-So), BJ Hendrickson III (So), Nick Taylor (So), Mathias Squire (Fr).

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis.

