Two More Wins? FPI Still Sees Another Miserably Long Season for WVU
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It's only one game into the season, and even the computers can't refrain from Week 1 overreactions. Sure, the Mountaineers played poorly in the second half, but there is context to it — they were trying to milk the clock and get out of there with a win without showing much of anything.
Before the season, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) had West Virginia going 3-9 (1-8), with the only games they were projected to win being Coastal Carolina, UT Martin, and Kansas.
Now? Well, the projected 3-9 (1-8) mark remains the same, but there are some significant changes in the Mountaineers' win probability in a handful of games, including a flip in the percentages for the matchups with Oklahoma State and Kansas.
Updated game by game win probabilty
vs. UT Martin: 96.3% → 97.1% (+0.8%)
vs. Virginia: 27.2% → 15.1% (-12.1%)
vs. Oklahoma State: 49.1% → 61% (+11.9%)
at Iowa State: 45.5% → 41.9% (-3.6%)
vs. Arizona: 40.3% → 38.1% (-2.2%)
vs. Cincinnati: 39.9% → 31.7% (-8.2%)
at TCU: 24.4% → 25.5% (+1.1%)
at Texas Tech: 6.3% → 6.7% (+0.4%)
vs. Kansas: 50.4% → 43.4% (-7.0%)
vs. Houston: 38.1% → 37% (-1.1%)
at Utah: 18.7% → 12.7% (-6.0%)
A few things way off here...
vs. Virginia: Let's start with next week's game. Trust me, I completely understand being the heavy favorite, but just 15%? If the WVU team that dominated in the first half against Coastal shows up next week and looks even better, they'll have a puncher's chance.
vs. Cincinnati: Congrats to the Bearcats...I guess for beating...Boston College comfortably. Cincinnati does have a stout offensive line, but has some question marks all over the place, including quarterback. Personally, I just don't see West Virginia losing this game, especially at home. They've had their number since they first started playing one another.
at Texas Tech: Okay, not much changed here, but...a percentage INCREASE??? What?!? All because the Red Raiders didn't throttle Abilene Christian? Meh. Again, it's not even a full percentage point, but that number shouldn't go up a single notch until WVU proves what it can be.
vs. Kansas: I was shocked to see this one change as much as it did. Honestly, I expected it to be pretty much the same. Kansas had a laugher in their opener, so it's hard to get a read on them at this point. If they lose by multiple scores this week to Missouri, it'll tip back toward West Virginia's favor. This one will teeter-totter up until game week.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_