Two West Virginia QBs Expected to be Limited in Practice This Week
In the loss to Utah last Saturday, Jaylen Henderson earned his first start, Khalil Wilkins flashed, and Max Brown made his debut in a West Virginia uniform. Henderson and Brown, however, are a little dinged up heading into this week's matchup against BYU, putting even more uncertainty behind the decision as to who to start at quarterback.
“Jaylen (Henderson) and Max (Brown) are a little banged up, but we weren’t doing anything anyway. Sunday is kind of a walkthrough," head coach Rich Rodriguez said on Tuesday. "They’re going to be limited, but I’ll tell more after today’s practice. We think both of them should be able to go, but to what extent, I’ll know better after a day or two.”
As previously noted here on the website, throwing Wilkins in the starting role for this game is a lot easier said than done. Of course, the initial reaction by everyone is to give him the nod because he showed some potential against the Utes, but you're essentially throwing him into the wolves by giving him his first career start on the road, in a tough environment, against a good team, on a short week. That's not to say he can't handle it, but it's not an ideal situation to put him in.
If Henderson is able to suit up, I'd expect him to be the first one to trot out there. Wilkins will play; it's just a matter of how much.
"We knew Khalil was pretty dynamic, but he missed all spring and really wasn't full-go until camp because of the shoulder injury. He was further behind the other guys from an offensive standpoint just because he couldn't take reps. He's a very conscientious guy and can make all the throws. I think he'll get more comfortable each week. I think he gives us a little bit more dynamic runner in there, but he's got to be able to throw it too. There were times in that game where we probably could have and should have thrown the ball down the field a little bit, but we got to be ready to do that this week."
