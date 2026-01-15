Tye Edwards Enters the Transfer Portal

Former West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards announced he will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Edwards appeared in four games last season, with his most notable action coming in the Backyard Brawl. Against Pitt, the Palatka, Florida, native rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, fueling WVU’s comeback overtime victory. That performance proved to be the highlight of his season, as Edwards suffered a season-ending injury in the game. He attempted to battle through the setback and returned nearly a month later with an appearance against BYU.

Edwards potentially exhausted his eligibility, but he may appeal for an additional season after spending two years at the junior college level, stemming from a lawsuit involving former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Before arriving in Morgantown, Edwards was a proven producer at multiple stops. In 2024, as a redshirt junior at Northern Iowa, he earned All-MVFC Honorable Mention honors after rushing for 1,047 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries, while adding 13 receptions for 77 yards and a score. He followed that with a strong 2023 campaign, earning Phil Steele All-MVFC Fifth Team recognition after leading the Panthers with 536 rushing yards and tying for the team lead with five touchdowns.

Edwards began his Division I career at UTSA before transferring to the junior college ranks, where he enjoyed his most decorated stretch. In 2020 at Hutchinson Community College, he was named an NJCAA First Team All-American, helped lead the Blue Dragons to a national championship, and earned NJCAA Championship Game MVP honors. He totaled 713 rushing yards and eight touchdowns that season and followed it with another productive year at Hutchinson in 2021.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia's Neutral Site Game vs. Virginia Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

Aaron Rodgers Says There is No Better Center in the NFL Than WVU Alum Zach Frazier

Predicting the Final Pieces West Virginia Will Target in the Transfer Portal

The Case for Why West Virginia Still Needs Another Transfer Running Back

Everything Ross Hodge Said Following the 29-Point Defeat to Houston