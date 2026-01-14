The Case for Why West Virginia Still Needs Another Transfer Running Back

It's already been a productive transfer portal season for West Virginia, but there is still more work to be done. Today marks the final day of a three-day dead period, during which coaches are prohibited from hosting recruits on visits. Communication can still take place, though, so visits are being scheduled for when this period is lifted.

Another important upcoming date is Friday, January 16th, when the transfer portal will close. Teams can still recruit players and host them on visits, but no entries are allowed after Friday.

Rich Rodriguez has done a full transformation of the running back room this offseason, and he may not be done. At least he shouldn't be.

Why? Well, it's an extremely inexperienced group, for starters. Let's take a look at what currently exists in the room, and maybe by the end, you'll agree that one more piece is needed.

The veterans of the pack

Jax State's Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Alexander Ford during the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Cook (5'9", 202 lbs) - The Jacksonville State transfer led all of college football with 1,659 yards in 2025 to go along with 16 touchdowns on 295 carries. He is, without question, the starter and the guy who will handle a large bulk of the workload. Cook is the only running back on the roster who has played Division 1 football. Before going to Jax State, he was in the rotation at TCU, rushing for nine scores in 2024.

Martavious Boswell (5'9", 175 lbs) - Boswell is a JUCO product, coming to Morgantown by way of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. There, the speedster racked up 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns on 130 carries in his first year in a starting role. As a freshman, he played at Blinn College (also JUCO), where he rushed for 363 yards and five scores. In high school, he was also a track star, running the 100-meter dash in 10.89 seconds. The speed shows on the football field, too.

The young pups (all incoming freshmen)

Amari Latimer

Amari Latimer (6'0", 228 lbs) - The incoming freshman was recently named Mr. Georgia after a stellar senior campaign, leading Sandy Creek High School to a state championship. He ran the ball 250 times for 2,409 yards and 44 touchdowns, while also hauling in 20 passes for 352 yards and four scores. The future is extremely bright for him. The question is, how much will Rodriguez put on his plate as a true freshman?

Chris Talley (5'11", 181 lbs) - Rushed for roughly nine yards per carry throughout his high school career. Has the ability to be in the top three of WVU's rotation once he fills out his frame. Not ruling out him having a role in 2026, but ideally, he will play in a handful of games and maintain redshirt status.

Lawrence Autry (5'10", 213 lbs) - I'm interested to see what type of player develops into. Is he just a short-yardage back who excels in that role? Or is he much more than that? Either way, we won't know that answer for another couple of years. Right now, he's probably WVU's No. 3 option in short-yardage situations behind Cook and Latimer.

SirPaul Cheeks (5'7", 176 lbs) - I projected Cheeks to see significant playing time as a true freshman until his knee injury happened. He's expected to be fully healthy by the start of fall camp, but I'd have to think he'll be a bit behind, trying to get back into football shape. Once he does get on the field, don't be surprised to see him lined up some in the slot.

What does the room need specifically?

A bruiser. Don't be fooled, though. Despite his size, Cam Cook plays much bigger. Still, they need someone to fill that Tye Edwards-type role. With how many times Rich Rod talked about how small his backs were in 2025, I'd be stunned if he either A. Didn't add anyone else or B. He did add another back that was sub 200 lbs.

You can't afford to go into 2026 with only one player having Division 1 experience, no matter how talented Boswell is, and the potential that Latimer has. Injuries do happen, as we witnessed all season long at the position, and the last thing you want is a situation where you're relying on a crop of true freshmen.

