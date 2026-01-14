Aaron Rodgers Says There is No Better Center in the NFL Than WVU Alum Zach Frazier

It hasn't taken former West Virginia star Zach Frazier long to make his mark in the National Football League. He's widely regarded as one of the best centers in the game already, earning that tab most recently from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who praised the 24-year-old in his postgame press conference following the Pittsburgh Steelers' wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

“I don’t think there’s a better center in the league. I watched it every single week," Rodgers told reporters. " (No.) 54 is as consistent as they come in the league. He’s got a bright future. He is a phenomenal player. He’s got a real steady way about him — to go the whole season and not have any snap issues. And really not to have to do a whole lot back there protection wise when I’ve done that most of my career. He’s an exceptional player. He’s got a really bright future in the league. If the team was smart, they’d slap a deal on him pretty quickly because he’s going to be 10+ years in the league and one of the best to do it, in my opinion. That’s his trajectory. Zach is a special player, and I’m thankful to play with him.”

Through his first two seasons in the league, Frazier has allowed just 23 pressures, 16 hurries, five QB hits, and two sacks. In addition to his pass pro production, he's been strong in the run game as well, which is not all that big of a surprise to Mountaineer fans who saw him plow through Big 12 defenders for four years.

Due to West Virginia's poor seven-year stretch of football, there haven't been many former Mountaineers who have made it to the NFL *and* accomplish big things. Assuming he's able to stay healthy, Frazier is well on his way to being one of the best to ever come through West Virginia. And who knows? If he continues on the trajectory Aaron Rodgers believes he's on, he could end up being a Hall of Famer himself.

