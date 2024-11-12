Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Anthony Wilson Baylor Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson gives his thoughts on the defense's performance agaisnt Cincinnati

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) host the Baylor Bears (5-4, 3-3) Saturday evening at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Safety Anthony Wilson met with the media on Monday and discussed the success against the Cincinnati offense, revisited his first career pick six, and more.

