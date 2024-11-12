WATCH: Anthony Wilson Baylor Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson gives his thoughts on the defense's performance agaisnt Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) host the Baylor Bears (5-4, 3-3) Saturday evening at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Safety Anthony Wilson met with the media on Monday and discussed the success against the Cincinnati offense, revisited his first career pick six, and more.
