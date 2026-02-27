2027 OL Ethan Lawson Locks in Two Trips to WVU, Details Decision Timeline

The West Virginia coaching staff is making a ton of progress in the 2027 recruiting class here of late, locking in visits with several of their top targets. Duffield, Virginia offensive lineman Ethan Lawson (6'6", 300 lbs) of Rye Cove High School is one of those recruits and tells me that he has a spring visit scheduled to WVU for March 7th and will return for an official visit on the weekend of June 12th.

"Coach Trickett is great at developing linemen," he said when asked about his thoughts on West Virginia. "They are a very strong contender. I really love the culture, and the area is very similar to where I grew up, just much bigger."

Lawson also has spring visits to Virginia Tech (3/21), Appalachian State (3/28), Penn State (4/7), and Michigan (4/11). The only other official visit he has on the docket currently is Wake Forest from May 29th-31st.

"I hope to make a decision after I take all of my official visits. But will keep all my options open," Lawson told me. "I will be visiting several schools in the next two months. I am excited to see the schools and meet the coaching staffs."

Versatility is something that every college offensive line coach is seeking, and Lawson brings that, having played multiple spots up front and on both sides of the ball.

"I have played both tackle and guard and have been selected as first All-District and All-Region at both. I played tackle this year and was selected First Team All-State as an offensive and defensive lineman. On offense, I have always played on the right side. That is where we run the ball the most. I am willing to play on either side at the next level. I work on footwork every day on both the right and left sides."

Other schools that Lawson has received offers from include Army, Dartmouth, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, East Tennessee State, Navy, Syracuse, and a few others.

