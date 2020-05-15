MountaineerMaven
WATCH: DougityDog Releases Sam James' 2019 Highlight Video

Schuyler Callihan

After a stellar 2019 freshman season, West Virginia wide receiver Sam James is ready to take the next step in becoming the next great Mountaineer playmaker. This past season, he finished with 69 receptions for 677 yards and two touchdowns - putting together one of the best seasons by a freshman receiver in school history.

Friday afternoon, Doug Cross, also known as "DougityDog," released the 2019 season highlight video of James.

DougityDog is someone who is loved by the West Virginia fan base for all of the incredible highlight videos and hype videos that he has produced throughout the years. For all of those fans that are re-watching Tavon Austin highlights, you can thank DougityDog for throwing those together. His video on Tavon Austin's senior year, "Only One," currently sits at 19 million views - making it one of the most watched highlight reels on the interwebs.

Cross also spent time with the football program as a multimedia specialist - a job he landed through the work he did creating videos for fans on YouTube.

What highlight reel do you want to see next from DougityDog? Also, what kind of season are you anticipating from Sam James? Is this his year to really shine in the Mountaineer offense? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

