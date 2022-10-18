WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed the upcoming matchup versus Texas Tech, his return Texas Tech, details the Red Raiders' defense and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly