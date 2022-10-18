Skip to main content

WATCH: Sam James Previews Texas Tech

West Virginia receiver Sam James discusses the upcoming matchup versus Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-TTU

Receiver Sam James sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about the success of the offense, special teams play, tough catches against Baylor and more. 

