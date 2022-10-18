WATCH: Sam James Previews Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.

Receiver Sam James sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about the success of the offense, special teams play, tough catches against Baylor and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech

WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Texas Tech

