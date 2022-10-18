WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chatted with the media about the upcoming matchup versus Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Red Raiders and recapped the win over Baylor gave an injury update, and more.
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas Tech
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Texas Tech
WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech
