WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Texas Tech
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels sits with the media ahead of the Texas Tech matchup
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.
Quarterback JT Daniels chatted with the media during the program's weekly press conference and gave an overview of the offense, the potential of playing in high winds in Lubbock, the run game and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas Tech
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Texas Tech
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly