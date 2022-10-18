WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) this Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. and the action broadcasting on FS1.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and evaluated his play through the first half of the season, his effort, the defense overall and more.
