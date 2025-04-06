Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Hammond Russell IV Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV details his development in the offseason

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.

Defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV met with the media following the final spring practice and discussed his progression in the offseason, playing under Rich Rodriguez, learning Zac Alley's scheme and more.

Christopher Hall
