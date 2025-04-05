Highlights and Evaluation of New West Virginia Quarterback Commit Jyron Hughley
Saturday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed their quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class, gaining a commitment from West Palm Beach, Florida product Jyron Hughley.
The dual-threat quarterback picked West Virginia over offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Miami, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, and several others.
Spending time around WVU football as a kid may have played a factor in his recruitment. His uncle is former Mountaineer quarterback and assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider. He played for the Mountaineers from 1995-98 and had two stints on the coaching staff, 2008-09 and 2013-16.
Highlights
Evaluation
Hughley is pretty accurate at delivering the football both in the pocket and on the move. The throwing motion can be a little long from time to time but makes up for it with a snappy, quick release. As far as the running game is concerned, he's certainly capable of being a big-time playmaker at the next level due to his ability to see the field and be convicted in his decisions to cut and go. He doesn't have blazing speed like we saw the last couple of years with Garrett Greene running wild, but the quickness is certainly there. With a couple of years to develop, Hughley can be in a position to vie for the starting job.
