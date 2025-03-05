Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Jack Bicknell Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive line coach Jack Bicknell gives his assessment of the line of scrimmage

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its fourth practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell sat with the media following the morning practice sessions and discussed building an offensive line to fit Ric Rodriguez's offense.

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference

Christopher Hall
