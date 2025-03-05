WATCH: Jack Bicknell Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive line coach Jack Bicknell gives his assessment of the line of scrimmage
The West Virginia University football program held its fourth practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.
Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell sat with the media following the morning practice sessions and discussed building an offensive line to fit Ric Rodriguez's offense.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference
