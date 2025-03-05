NFL Analyst Gives Player Comp for West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum
West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum participated in the 2025 NFL Combine last week in Indianapolis and tested well. He ran a 5.27 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.84 while running the 20-yard shuttle in 4.69 seconds.
The Kenova, West Virginia native also recorded a vertical jump of 30" and a broad jump of 9'0", giving him an overall production score of 81, according to NFL Network, ranking sixth among offensive tackles.
Milum could end up sliding inside to play guard at the next level due to not having very long arms. If most teams view him as an interior player, it will greatly impact his chances of being a top two round pick.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein recently published a draft profile on the former Mountaineer, comparing him to Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith.
Lance Zierlein's scouting report on Milum
"Tough, strong and assignment-oriented, Milum possesses the frame and mentality of an NFL player. It’s hard to get excited about his prospects as a tackle due to his shorter arms, but there is no reason to believe Milum can’t bump inside to guard and offer tackle depth in a pinch. He plays with heavy hands in pass protection and has ideal instincts to sniff out twists and stop them in their tracks. He’s hard to bull-rush or push around in the running game but he will slip and slide off sustain blocks at times due to a narrowing base. His physical profile, play strength and football intelligence could have him ready as an early starter for gap-scheme teams."
