WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the Mountaineers through four spring practices
The West Virginia University football program held its fourth practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following practice and discussed the team's progression following the fourth spring practice.
WATCH: Jack Bicknell Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Could Go Right Up to the Season Opener
Ticket Considered Punched? New Bracketology Projection for WVU After Utah Win
NFL Analyst Gives Player Comp for West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum
Josh Eilert Gives West Virginia's Javon Small the Ultimate Compliment
Published