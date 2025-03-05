Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the Mountaineers through four spring practices

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its fourth practice of the spring period Tuesday morning. 

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following practice and discussed the team's progression following the fourth spring practice.

WATCH: Jack Bicknell Spring Practice Day 4 Press Conference

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

