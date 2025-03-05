Mountaineers Now

Ticket Considered Punched? New Bracketology Projection for WVU After Utah Win

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm likes West Virginia's chances to go dancing.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 4, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries looks on against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries looks on against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

While it may not go down as a signature win for the NCAA Tournament resume, West Virginia's win over the Utah Utes on Tuesday night was a big deal for the Old Gold and Blue.

Not only did they pull off the season sweep of Utah, but it went down as their sixth Quad 1 victory of the season, which does hold some weight. Only 23 teams in all of college basketball have at least six wins of that variety and the 22 not named West Virginia are all but a lock to make the big dance.

To really feel comfortable with their postseason chances, the Mountaineers need to take care of business against a struggling UCF team on Saturday at home in front of a sold out crowd. If they manage to do so, you might as well go ahead and punch the ticket.

Following last night's win in Salt Lake City, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm released a new tournament projection and has the Mountaineers listed as a No. 10 seed, playing Maryland in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of the East Region.

Palm's East Region projection

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. 16. Quinnipiac/SE Missouri State

8. Creighton vs. 9. Utah State

5. Arizona vs. 12. McNeese State

4. Missouri vs. 13. Akron

6. Kansas vs. 11. Arkansas

3. Purdue vs. 14. Chattanooga

7. Maryland vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Alabama vs. 15. South Alabama

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

NFL Analyst Gives Player Comp for West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum

Josh Eilert Gives West Virginia's Javon Small the Ultimate Compliment

What Josh Eilert Said After Falling Short to West Virginia

West Virginia is Playing with Fire in Late Game Situations

Published |Modified
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball