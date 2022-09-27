Skip to main content

WATCH: James Gmiter Previews Texas

Gmiter previewed Texas Prep Week during the program's weekly media conference.

OL James Gmiter met with the media ahead of this weekend's Texas game and discussed OC Graham Harrell's trust in the O-Line, pass protection, CJ Donaldson, and his dual role as a family man.

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-Texas

WVU-Texas kicks off on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas

WATCH: Jared Bartlett Previews Texas

