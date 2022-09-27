WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas

RB Justin Johnson Jr. met with the media ahead of this weekend's Texas game and discussed the RB depth, the impact of the offensive line, the balanced offense, and treating Morgantown like home.

WVU-Texas kicks off on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas

WATCH: James Gmiter Previews Texas

WATCH: Jared Bartlett Previews Texas

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett