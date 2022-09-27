Skip to main content

WATCH: Jared Bartlett Previews Texas

Bartlett talked through Texas Prep Week during the program's weekly press conference.

BANDIT Jared Bartlett met with the media ahead of this weekend's Texas game and discussed run defense, scouting Texas' running backs, road game mentality, and how to watch film on quarterbacks.

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-Texas

WVU-Texas kicks off on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas 2022
Football

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas

By Julia Mellett
James Gmiter Previews Texas
Football

WATCH: James Gmiter Previews Texas

By Julia Mellett
Graham Harrell Previews Texas 2022
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas

By Christopher Hall
Kaden Prather
Football

Quick Hits: RB Rotation, Prather Stepping Up, Development of O-Line, Horns Down + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Neal Brown Previews Texas 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas

By Christopher Hall
DSC_3703
WVU Womens Soccer

Segalla Named Student-Athlete of the Week

By Julia Mellett
Bob Huggins 2022 Preseason
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins 2022-23 Preseason Press Conference

By Christopher Hall
Feb 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum.
Football

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Tipoff and TV Schedule

By Christopher Hall