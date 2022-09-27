WATCH: Jared Bartlett Previews Texas

BANDIT Jared Bartlett met with the media ahead of this weekend's Texas game and discussed run defense, scouting Texas' running backs, road game mentality, and how to watch film on quarterbacks.

WVU-Texas kicks off on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

