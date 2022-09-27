Skip to main content

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) travel to Austin Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will be broadcast on FS1. 

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and previewed the Texas defense, reminisced about going up against Texas as a player, the running game and more. 

