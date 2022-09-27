WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Texas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chats about the upcoming matchup versus Texas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) travel to Austin Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will be broadcast on FS1.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference and recapped the win over Virginia Tech last Thursday, previewed Texas, discussed the offensive line and more.
