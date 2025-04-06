WATCH: Landon Livingston Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston gives his progression in the offseason
The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.
Offensive lineman Landon Livingston met with media after the final spring practice and gave some insight on the role of the o-line within Rodriguez's offense, how he's improved in the offseason, and more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Chooses Transfer Destination
Former WVU Linebacker Accepts First College Head Coaching Job
Highlights and Evaluation of New West Virginia Quarterback Commit Jyron Hughley
Published