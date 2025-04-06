Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Landon Livingston Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston gives his progression in the offseason

The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.

Offensive lineman Landon Livingston met with media after the final spring practice and gave some insight on the role of the o-line within Rodriguez's offense, how he's improved in the offseason, and more.

