Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Larry Porter Fall Camp Day 4

West Virginia University running backs coach Larry Porter gives some insight on the state of the running backs

Christopher Hall

Larry Porter Fall Camp Day 4 Press Conference
Larry Porter Fall Camp Day 4 Press Conference /

The West Virginia University football program held its fourth practice of fall camp Saturday morning.

Running backs coach Larry Porter met with the media after the morning practice session and discussed the depth in the room, the role of the running back within the offense, and more.

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Fall Camp Day 4

WVU FOOTBALL QUICK FACTS

West Virginia University is entering its 133rd football season.

First Year of Football: 1891

All-Time Record: 787-533-45 (.593)

All-Time Bowl Record: 17-24 (.415)

Last Postseason Appearance: 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis L 42-37

Lettermen Returning in 2025 (18)

Offense (6)

Jaden Bray, Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III, Nicco Marchiol, Jahiem White and Jarel Williams

Defense (10)

Caden Biser (LB), Israel Boyce (S), Reid Carrico (LB), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (S), Keyshawn Robinson (CB), Kekoura Tarnue (S), Ben Cutter (LB), Asani Redwood (DL), Hammond Russell IV (DL)

Specialists (2)

Preston Fox (KR/PR), Oliver Straw (P)

Starting Experience Returning

Offense (63)

Xavier Bausley (OL/11), Jaden Bray (WR/12), Preston

Fox (WR/12), Rodney Gallagher III (WR/10), Landen

Livingston (OL/1), Nicco Marchiol (QB/3), Jahiem

White (RB/14)

Defense (43)

Caden Biser (LB/1),Reid Carrico (LB/2), Ben Cutter

(LB/9), Asani Redwood (DL/1), Kekoura Tarnue (S/14),

Edward Vesterinen (DL/16)

Specialists (78)

Oliver Straw (P/37), Preston Fox (KR-PR/41)

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Could Add More Running Backs as Depth Takes a Hit Early in Fall Camp

Quick Hits: Game-Ready QBs, Adding a RB, Legit Position Battles + More

WVU Insider Flags One Under-the-Radar Receiver Fans Need to Know Now

Zac Alley’s Takeaway-Focused Defense Already Changing the Tone at WVU

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football