WATCH: Neal Brown Arizona Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown gives instant analysis following the Mountaineers win over Arizona

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4) improved to 3-2 in Big 12 Conference action after defeating the Arizona Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) Saturday evening 31-26.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media following the game and gave his initial thoughts in all three phases of the game, fan support, quarterack Nicco Marchiol's performance, and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

