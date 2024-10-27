WATCH: Neal Brown Arizona Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown gives instant analysis following the Mountaineers win over Arizona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4) improved to 3-2 in Big 12 Conference action after defeating the Arizona Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) Saturday evening 31-26.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media following the game and gave his initial thoughts in all three phases of the game, fan support, quarterack Nicco Marchiol's performance, and more.
