WATCH: Neal Brown Bye Week Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides an update ahead of the final bye week of the season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers knocked off the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson (AZ) Saturday night 31-26 and are preparing for their final bye week of the regular season before heading to Cincinatti next week.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and recaped Saturday night's win, gave some insight on this week's schedule, provided an injury update, and more.
