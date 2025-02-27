WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 2 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update following the second day of spring practice
The West Virginia University football program held it second practice of the spring period on Thursday.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media after practice and gave some insight on the Mountaineers progression.
