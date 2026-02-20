West Virginia's Roster Grows Again, Adding Delaware Transfer Cornerback

Even deep into the month of February, the West Virginia football roster continues to grow. In a recent roster update, WVU added Delaware transfer cornerback Alex Adebayo (6'1", 192 lbs), who will wear No. 42.

After redshirting with the Blue Hens in 2024, Adebayo played in just one game as a redshirt freshman, appearing in just seven defensive snaps in a Week 14 matchup against UTEP. He did not record any stats.

In all likelihood, this is a depth and special teams addition, at least in the short-term. Adebayo was not heavily recruited coming out of Howard High School in Elkridge, Maryland, and with limited playing time at Delaware, it's clear that he needs more time to develop.

Adebayo will have three years of eligibility remaining, so perhaps he can work his way into a larger role down the road, although it will probably still be on the special teams unit.

JUCO products Da'Mun Allen and Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. will be fighting for a starting spot, alongside Georgia State transfer Chams Diagne, Kent State transfer Jaire Rawlison, and returning players Keyshawn Robinson and Nick Taylor, who is moving from safety to corner.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Offense: QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming).

Defense: DL Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Alex Adebayo (Delaware), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU).

Specialists: P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Needs to Shuffle Its Starting Five — Who Moves to the Bench?

How to Watch WVU vs. Liberty: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Still Alive? The Analytics Still View West Virginia as a Top-68 Team

Neal Brown Gives Brutally Honest Thoughts On His Time at West Virginia

No. 25 West Virginia Travels to Liberty for Three-Game Weekend Series