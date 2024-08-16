Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Tyler Allen Fall Camp Day 14 Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen provides some insight on the QB room

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 14th practice of fall camp Friday morning.

Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen sat with the media following the morning practice session and detailed the improvements of Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, a scouting report of Ryder Burton and Khalil Wilkins, the timing with the receivers and more.

