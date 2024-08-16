WATCH: Tyler Allen Fall Camp Day 14 Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen provides some insight on the QB room
The West Virginia University football program held its 14th practice of fall camp Friday morning.
Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen sat with the media following the morning practice session and detailed the improvements of Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, a scouting report of Ryder Burton and Khalil Wilkins, the timing with the receivers and more.
