West Virginia is Hosting an Ex-Big 10/Florida Atlantic Linebacker Transfer on a Visit

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley are searching for some bad dudes who have a hard edge mindset, and it doesn't take you long to figure out why they are so interested in Florida Atlantic transfer linebacker Tyler Stolsky, who is in Morgantown for a visit.

This past season, he suffered a hand injury, and instead of missing time, he threw a club on it and played through it, and played rather well, I might add.

In his lone season with the Owls, Stolsky recorded a team-leading 90 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one sack. During the middle of the season, he had a four-game stretch where he logged at least 11 stops in each game, setting a season-high 13 tackles in a win over UAB, which he tied two weeks later against Navy.

The Portage, Michigan native began his career at Minnesota, where he had 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack across two seasons. He picked the Golden Gophers over offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Penn, and a handful of others.

West Virginia is losing its top two linebackers, Chase Wilson and Reid Carrico, to graduation, so they are in need of some experienced bodies in the second level. In all likelihood, Stolsky is being viewed by Alley as a MIKE linebacker. If he chooses WVU, he'll be competing with Ben Bogle for the starting job.

Stolsky will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

