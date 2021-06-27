Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 RT Order

Looking at how the right tackle spot may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the right tackles.

Starter - Doug Nester

This, of course, will all depend on what offensive line coach Matt Moore believes his best five are but I'm going to say Jordon White at right guard and Nester at right tackle gives WVU the best shot to win. Nester has the experience of starting during his days at Virginia Tech as we mentioned yesterday. He's too good of a player to not be in the starting lineup, so it's just a matter of where they feel he fits best.

Backup - Parker Moorer

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

If Nester ends up starting at right guard, Moorer will be inserted as the starting right tackle. The staff has loved the progress he has made since coming to WVU and is one of the young guys they have been excited about, alongside left tackle Brandon Yates.

3rd string - John Hughes

Hughes has appeared in 21 games over the past two years for the Mountaineers and has even started a couple of games. I wouldn't completely rule it out because anything can happen but it seems very unlikely that Hughes earns a starting spot on the line after the addition of Doug Nester and the emergence of several young guys. He'll be a depth guy that WVU can rely on if injuries occur or rest is needed.

4th string - Wyatt Milum

Milum is one of the most decorated recruits in WVU football history and has the talent and ability to see the field as a true freshman. Offensive linemen usually take a few years before making their impact but as we saw last year with Zach Frazier, true freshmen can do it too - it just takes a special type of talent. Milum has that specialness to him but unlike Frazier's situation a year ago, he won't be forced into action early due to the depth the Mountaineers have created at tackle. This will allow him to develop and learn the offense before taking over as the starter in a year or two.

