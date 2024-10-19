West Virginia Depth Chart vs. No. 17 Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
Defensive back Aubrey Burks and Ayden Garnes are listed on the two-deep but are not on today's active roster.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
RB: Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Hudson Clement, Justin Robinson
WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Justin Robinson
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson II
NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV
DT: TJ Jackson II, Asani Redwood
SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French
WLB: Josiah Trotter, Ben Cutter
MLB: Trey Lathan, Reid Carrico
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall
FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph
CAT: Jaheem Joseph, Israel Boyce
CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan
H: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel
P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel
KO: Michael Hayes II
LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss