West Virginia Depth Chart vs. No. 17 Kansas State

West Virginia releases its depth chart ahead of Saturday night's primetime matchup vs. the 17th-ranked Wildcats

West Virginia University offensive lineman Tomas Rimac
West Virginia University offensive lineman Tomas Rimac / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Defensive back Aubrey Burks and Ayden Garnes are listed on the two-deep but are not on today's active roster.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

RB: Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Hudson Clement, Justin Robinson

WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Justin Robinson

LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman

C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston

RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe

RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson II

NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV

DT: TJ Jackson II, Asani Redwood

SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French

WLB: Josiah Trotter, Ben Cutter

MLB: Trey Lathan, Reid Carrico

SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings

CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall

FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph

CAT: Jaheem Joseph, Israel Boyce

CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan

H: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel

P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel

KO: Michael Hayes II

LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss

