Mountaineer Wide Receiver Announces Entry Into NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University receiver Christian Hamilton announced on social media he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“First, I’d like to thank God for guiding me and giving me the opportunity to play here at West Virginia, Hamilton said. “I’d also like to thank the coaching staff for taking a chance on a kid from Harrisburg, North Carolina, and providing me with the opportunity to continue pursuing my dreams.”

“I am forever grateful for my teammates for creating a brotherhood that will never be forgotten. Having the privilege to grind and suit up each week to play for WVU has been an honor and something I never took for granted. The memories and bonds that I’ve made here at West Virginia will forever be cherished.

“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Hamilton made five appearances last season with his two catches on the year came against Colorado.

The redshirt sophomore transferred to West Virginia after two seasons at North Carolina. In 2024, he saw action in eight games, starting four, and ended with seven catches for 159 yards. As freshman, he hauled in three passes for 20 yards in three appearances.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

