West Virginia Cornerback Jordan Scruggs Makes Decision on Future

A year ago, when West Virginia signed South Alabama cornerback transfer Jordan Scruggs, they thought they'd only have him for one year. Well, with all of this uncertainty surrounding the eligibility of players who spent time in junior college, there's a chance that Scruggs can get one more year.

It just won't be spent in Morgantown with the Mountaineers.

On Friday, Scruggs announced that he will be entering the transfer portal to explore his options, assuming he gets another year. A source close to the situation told West Virginia On SI that Scruggs was more than open to returning to WVU for that final season, if the staff welcomed him back.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, WVU likely felt it was too risky and would rather use that spot on someone they know without doubt will have eligibility and be able to help them in 2026 and possibly beyond. In order to land the best possible options for their cornerback room, they can't afford to sit around and wait to see what the NCAA (or the courts) do.

The blanket waiver given this past season to junior college players was a one-year thing. Players with JUCO experience are not guaranteed an extra year of eligibility in the future, but it is something that will need to be addressed in the not-too-distant future.

Scruggs was one of the Mountaineers' top options at corner this season, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.2, a run defense grade of 80.7, and a coverage grade of 62.5. He logged 33 tackles, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the upset win over No. 22 Houston on the road. Opposing quarterbacks only completed 15/30 passes thrown in his direction for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Now that Scruggs is officially looking to play elsewhere in 2026, the Mountaineers have eight corners on the roster — Da'Mun Allen, Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Vincent Smith, and Jayden Bell.

