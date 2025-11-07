Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Drops Uniform Set for Military Appreciation Game vs. Colorado

This week's WVU uniform combo vs. Colorado.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football
In this story:

A big weekend is on deck for West Virginia football as they'll welcome back many members of the Sugar Bowl team for the 20th anniversary, honor Steve Slaton for his College Football Hall of Fame nod, and, of course, aim for another win after taking down No. 22 Houston last weekend.

It also happens to be Military Appreciation Week, so the Mountaineers will once again honor the troops of the past, present, and future with an American flag decal that fills the state of West Virginia on the helmet. This is the first time that the US flag-filled decal will be featured on the glossy blue helmets. In the past, it has been used on matte blue and white helmets. Last season, the team used a West Virginia National Guard logo on the matte gold helmet.

Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 1

Record: 129-53-4

Total games worn: 186

Win percentage: 71%

Last worn: 2025 vs Pitt - W 31-24 (OT)

Series History

The two programs have only met twice, which came back in a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009. The first game took place in Boulder, where the Buffs prevailed in overtime, 17-14. The return game to Morgantown went much better for the Mountaineers, handing Colorado a 35-24 loss.

In that matchup, star running back Noel Devine rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, including a long of 77. The WVU defense may have allowed Cody Hawkins to throw for 292 yards, but they picked him off three times, twice in the first half. Jarrett Brown went 12/19 for 148 yards and two scores.

The Mountaineers and Buffaloes will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Phil Steele Breaks Down What He Expects Between WVU-Colorado, Makes Prediction

Jayden Stone Speaks on Last Year's Freak Injury, Departure from West Virginia

WVU Running Back Ruled Out vs. Colorado, Making for Extremely Thin Rotation

Two in a Row? Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia vs. Colorado

Ross Hodge Illustrates the Highs and Lows of West Virginia's Win Against Campbell

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football