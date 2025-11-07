West Virginia Drops Uniform Set for Military Appreciation Game vs. Colorado
A big weekend is on deck for West Virginia football as they'll welcome back many members of the Sugar Bowl team for the 20th anniversary, honor Steve Slaton for his College Football Hall of Fame nod, and, of course, aim for another win after taking down No. 22 Houston last weekend.
It also happens to be Military Appreciation Week, so the Mountaineers will once again honor the troops of the past, present, and future with an American flag decal that fills the state of West Virginia on the helmet. This is the first time that the US flag-filled decal will be featured on the glossy blue helmets. In the past, it has been used on matte blue and white helmets. Last season, the team used a West Virginia National Guard logo on the matte gold helmet.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 1
Record: 129-53-4
Total games worn: 186
Win percentage: 71%
Last worn: 2025 vs Pitt - W 31-24 (OT)
Series History
The two programs have only met twice, which came back in a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009. The first game took place in Boulder, where the Buffs prevailed in overtime, 17-14. The return game to Morgantown went much better for the Mountaineers, handing Colorado a 35-24 loss.
In that matchup, star running back Noel Devine rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, including a long of 77. The WVU defense may have allowed Cody Hawkins to throw for 292 yards, but they picked him off three times, twice in the first half. Jarrett Brown went 12/19 for 148 yards and two scores.
The Mountaineers and Buffaloes will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
