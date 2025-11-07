WVU Running Back Ruled Out vs. Colorado, Making for Extremely Thin Rotation
After another day of practice, West Virginia and Colorado have turned in their second injury report of the week, with both having a number of players out and some whose status is in serious question.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker
DOUBTFUL: RB Clay Ash
Colorado
OUT: WR Hykeem Williams, DL Amari McNeill, DL Christian Hudson, CB Makari Vickers
OUT 1ST HALF: S Tawfiq Byard
DOUBTFUL: RB Simeon Price, OL Larry Johnson III, CB DJ McKinney
QUESTIONABLE: OL Jordan Seaton
My two cents:
Running back Tyler Jacklich, who has been seldom used this season, has been downgraded from questionable to out, and fellow running back Clay Ash has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. This puts the running back rotation in a thin spot with just Diore Hubbard, Cyncir Bowers, Kannon Katzer, and Andre Devine available.
Neither Katzer nor Devinve has appeared in a game this season. Katzer, a transfer from Ferris State (Division II), figured to have some sort of role in the offense, likely toward the back end of the rotation, but battled some injuries earlier in the year, which took away valuable practice reps. There's no telling if he'll see the field this week or this season, for that matter, but with how thin that group is this week, there's an outside chance he makes his debut. In all likelihood, Diore Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers will log all of the reps unless one of them gets banged up.
The Buffs have struggled defending the run all season, allowing over five yards per carry and ranking 132nd nationally in rushing yards allowed. This lines up well for Hubbard to cross the century mark for the second straight week.
Additionally, QB Khalil Wilkins is now healthy, making him an option in certain situations, especially if Rodriguez wants to be cautious with running Scotty Fox.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Two in a Row? Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia vs. Colorado
Ross Hodge Illustrates the Highs and Lows of West Virginia's Win Against Campbell
Stock Up, Stock Down: Sharpshooters, Early Season Optimism + More
Four Rapid Takeaways as West Virginia Squeaks by Campbell to Move to 2-0
West Virginia is in Hot Pursuit for a Pair of 2026 Arkansas Recruits