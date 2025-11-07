Two in a Row? Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia vs. Colorado
Last week, West Virginia won a game. If they win on Saturday, that's two in a row. If they win next week, that's called a winning streak, as Lou Brown from Major League would say.
So, can the Mountaineers make it two in a row? Our picks are in.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 30, Colorado 24
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say the Buffs show some renewed fight after getting blown out the past two weeks, and with the decision to turn to the freshman five-star at quarterback, JuJu Lewis.
The Mountaineer defense forced four turnovers last week against Houston, but still gave up a bunch of yardage and allowed 35 points. With very little tape to go off of, WVU will be guessing for the most part as to what the Buffs will try to do when they have the ball.
Plus, doesn't it always seem like a young, unproven quarterback always puts together a masterpiece against West Virginia? Regardless of the coaching staff, the defensive coordinator, or the players, this seems to happen more often than anyone would like.
All that said, I see WVU carrying a two-score lead for much of the afternoon with the Buffs getting a late touchdown for the backdoor cover.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 41, Colorado 20
The Mountaineers had their best performance last week, pulling off the upset over Houston. West Virginia has turned its season around after the embarrassing 45-17 loss at UCF a few weeks ago. Finding stability at quarterback after an array of injuries has been key to the Mountaineers recent success.
Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. is currently playing above his years and an argument could be made his playing more like third year quarterback than a true freshman. Additionally, the offensive line has taken massive steps forward the last two games.
Colorado was absolutely crushed the last two games by a combined score of 105-24 and will turn to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He too is a true freshman, has only two appearances and will make his first start at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.
The Buffaloes statistically possess the worst rush defense in the conference, allowing 228.8 yards a game.
I suspect West Virginia will build off the success of the running game from last week and continued to progress offensively with Fox picking his spots in the passing, while the defense will likely cause Colorado turnovers. Mountaineer Field has not been kind to quarterbacks this season and a freshman taking on a hungry defense in front of a raucous crowd is a recipe for disaster.
I do believe Colorado will perform better this week. Head coach Deion Sanders will challenge this group, especially defensively, and will come in looking for a fight. However, the Mountaineers have been taking the fight to their opponents. West Virginia 41, Colorado 20.
